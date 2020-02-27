Coronavirus: How outbreak could affect your wedding

There are so many medical and economic concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

One is the impact on American companies that rely on good and materials from overseas, especially China.

The disease is having a ripple effect on retail. Upcoming weddings could be impacted. The American Bridal and Prom Industry Association says 80% of the world’s western style gowns are produced in China. Some factories there are temporarily shut down.

Sabrina Stroops, Owner of Sabrina’s Bridal Prom and Formal Wear in Galesburg says, 90 percent of her inventory is imported from China.

“A good portion of the gowns for bridal and for prom are manufactured in China,” she says.

Stroops says her business has already felt the impact. “Generally we have to allow 16 weeks. Last week we went to order a dress for a bride, and they said we need to allow at least 4 weeks if not 8 weeks to be able to fulfill that order.”

Stroops says her bridal shop has a stocked inventory, but it’s always better to order dresses as early as possible.

Diane Neibuhr is the owner of Hope’s Bridal and Prom in Davenport. She says her business has not experienced delays, or any pending delays. She says with what’s going on in the world it can have an impact on industries.

Neibuhr says with more than 30 years of experience, there have been events to throw her business curve-balls, but she says she has learned to roll with it, and adapt.

“We are working closely with our manufacturers, and our suppliers to stay on top of all special orders that are currently placed. We also communicate with our current brides to not place an order that we can’t fill. We’ll be watching that closely, and communicating with our brides,” she says.

Neibuhr says, it’s important to trust the store, and the people you are working with. She says ask questions, and if you can’t get good information it’s best to find another store.