Coronavirus impacting wedding plans

We asked you on Facebook if you had wedding plans that were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and here’s what some of you had to say.

Samantha Barr told us that her and her fiancee Isaac had to cancel their wedding plans a second time. Their date was April 4th. They already bought and made decorations and reservations, and Barr says that some guests were set to travel from Southeast Asia, but can’t because of quarantine rules.

Ashleigh Johnston says that her wedding is scheduled for the first week in may at Disney World, but with the park closing up through the end of the month, she’s unsure, but says her wedding will happen when it happens, though safety comes first.

Brooke Smith, a Davenport resident, said that her wedding in Jamaica could have to be postponed if the island country doesn’t lift its travel ban before then.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for 14 months. And it’s sad. All the grandkids were gonna be there. My parents. We were gonna spend this entire week with our grandkids and everybody. So it’s upsetting, and we were looking forward to it. There’s no chance that we’ll all be able top move to another resort. That’s highly doubtful.”

Smith says that her and her fiancee have spent more than $12,000 on the wedding as it is, but is still holding out hope that her wedding will still happen on the 24th of April.