Coronavirus: Rock Island and Scott Counties health experts say washing hands prevents virus

Monday morning health officials from both sides of the river came together to address the outbreak.



Right now there are no reported cases in rock island or Scott counties, but as more cases pop up in the region– Quad Cities health officials are sharing their plans just in case.



Health officials say they have pandemic plans that would keep patients and workers safe. Businesses and schools also have plans that could involve shutting things down, but again, right now health officials say that’s not something to worry about.



The big take away, we can prevent the spread by doing something very simple, cover our mouths when we sneeze or cough.

Dr. Louis Katz, infectious disease expert says, “People are transmitting before they get sick. So just saying if you got a cough stay home is not going to stop the epidemic the pandemic.”

“That’s why the hand washing is really the most important thing to do. Whether it’s COVID-19, the flu or common cold, that’s how it all spreads,” says Lisa Caffery, infection prevention coordinator at Genesis.

Other tips wash your hands with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds. Don’t touch our face, especially your eyes, nose and mouth.