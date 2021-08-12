Coroner finds man’s body Wednesday near railroad tracks

A man in his 20s was found dead Wednesday south of the railroad tracks east of Cameron, Ill., in Warren County.

About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Warren County Coroner Al McGuire, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police were called to the BSNF Tracks between 170th and 180th Street, a news release says.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at 5:22 p.m. by McGuire. More information will be released after the man’s family has been notified.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death, the release says.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, McGuire and Illinois State Police continue the investigation.