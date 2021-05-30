Coroner identifies 2 gunshot victims

Two Rock Island County men who died from gunshot wounds within two days have been identified by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

Rock Island Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim Saturday afternoon and found 18-year-old Kielan Sims, of Rock Island,with injuries.

The incident happened shortly after 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of 7th Street. Sims was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health, where he died from his injuries, police say in a news release.

The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident as a homicide.

On Friday, one man was dead after a report of gunfire about 4:45 p.m. in the area of the 1400 block of 11th Street in Silvis.

Officers found 28-year-old Daniel Akoli with a suspected gunshot wound, Silvis Police said in a news release.

Officers assisted Akoli, who was transported to Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus and later died, the release says.

One person is in custody in the ongoing case that remains under investigation by Silvis Police and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

Gustafson said Sunday that autopsies will be performed later next week.