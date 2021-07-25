Coroner identifies man who was fatally shot Friday

UPDATE:

A man who was fatally shot Friday in Silvis has been identified by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

Gustafson said in a news release an autopsy is scheduled Monday morning for 18-year-old Malik Horne.

Silvis Police Department, the Rock Island County Coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police Criminal Investigation Division continue the investigation.

EARLIER:

A man whom officials have not yet identified was shot and killed Friday afternoon at a Silvis apartment complex.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed with Local 4 News the man was pronounced dead at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis. He said an autopsy is pending Monday.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. at Loma Linda apartments, 10th Avenue A Court, Silvis. Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw an officer recover a gun from the area.

Neighbors told our Local 4 News crew someone was shot and taken to a hospital. Silvis and East Moline police and Rock Island County deputies were at the scene.

Crime scene tape is in front of one of the buildings. What appears to be a patch of blood and bloody clothing are in the area, where several officers are outside. Police also were inside the building.

Neighbors brought water to officers who stood outside in the heat.

Silvis Police, Gustafson’s office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Division continue to investigate.