A 27-year-old deceased man found Saturday in the Rock River near Oppold Marina, Sterling, has been identified.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, a news release says. With the help of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Coroner Jesse Partington has confirmed the man as Brandon Cuddy, of Rockford.

He last was seen in December 2020. A website was dedicated to finding Cuddy: https://www.brandoncuddy.com/

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending and will be available in six to eight weeks.