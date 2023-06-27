Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of a pedestrian who was killed Monday night in a car/pedestrian crash.

Julius Y. Figures, 36, of Moline, was killed in a crash shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, Gustafson said.

East Moline Police responded to the 800 block of 19th Street for a personal injury crash. Figures, the pedestrian, suffered life-threatening injuries and emergency medical care was administered, a news release says.

Figures was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the involved car remained on the scene after the crash, and was interviewed by investigators. The driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation, then released.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the information for possible criminal charges, according to a news release.

The incident remains under investigation by East Moline and Moline police, and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.