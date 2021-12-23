Coroner: It’s unclear what sex and race of human remains found Wednesday near Andalusia

Brian Gustafson, Rock Island County Coroner, said Thursday that the skeletal remains found Wednesday along the Mississippi River near Andalusia are human.

“The bones are secure. The sex and race of the deceased have yet to be determined,” Gustafson said Thursday. “This will be an open, ongoing, aggressive and tedious investigation to identify the deceased.”

The investigation will be done by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Island County Coroner’s Office with the assistance of the Illinois State Police Criminal Investigation Unit.

On Dec. 22nd, at approximately 12:03 p.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from hikers that they located suspected human skeletal remains along the shore of the Mississippi River, west of Andalusia, near the 16000 block of 78th Avenue West.