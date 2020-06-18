Corps conduct emergency drill at Locks and Dam 14

How quickly you react, when a man goes overboard can be critical.

That’s why the U.S Army Corps of Engineers conducted an emergency drill Thursday morning.

Med-Force, along with 11 different agencies, were involved in responding to the incident.

The drill consisted of taking a safety mannequin, and putting it into a locked chamber simulating one of the men from a tow company falling into the river.



Crews launched a life boat, and recovered the mannequin, and then provided first aid.



Scott Kerker, Lockman at Locks and Damn says, “It went really well. We did have a couple things we could do better. Some things that we need to change, but that’s why we do this training. They weren’t major things that would impact patient care it’s just things we think we could do differently and better. “

One of those changes included switching out a stokes basket that will be deployed into the water to help rescue the victim.



The drill is conducted once a year.