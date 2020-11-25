Corps of Engineers holds virtual Nahant Marsh session for public input

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District, in cooperation with the Nahant Marsh Education Center, will host a virtual open house 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, to discuss current features of the Nahant Marsh preserve and gather input from the public on future capabilities of the site.

The virtual event will be hosted on the online teleconference platform WebEx. Users can join the event from a computer or mobile device at this link: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/NahantMarsh. An audio-only option is also available by calling 1-844-800-2712 and entering the access code: 199 338 6849.

In 1998, a master plan was created in anticipation of the establishment of the Nahant Marsh Education Center, which included about 177 acres of the preserve at the time. Since then, the facility has expanded to include 305 acres and negotiations are underway for acquisition of an additional 210 acres. A number of factors, including increased visitation at the Education Center and increased flooding in the preserve, has brought about a need for an updated master plan.

For more information visit https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Rock-Island-District/Nahant-Marsh-Master-Plan/ or contact the Rock Island District at 309-794-5729 or the Nahant Marsh Education Center at 563-336-3370.