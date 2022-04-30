The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, will offer two free boating-safety education classes on Saturdays, May 7 and 14, at the Mississippi River Project Office near Locks and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley.

Each class runs from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and is open to anyone 12 years of age or older. Completion of only one of these classes is needed for certification, a news release says.

All boaters, including those new to boating as well as seasoned individuals who want to brush up on safe boating knowledge, are welcome. No on-the-water experience is offered during the classroom-based course.

Upon successful completion of the class and exam, participants will be issued an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Boat Safety Certification, which is honored in both Iowa and Illinois.

Registration is required. Space is limited and classes fill quickly. To register contact the Mississippi River Visitor Center at 309-794-5338.