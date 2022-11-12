The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District and its Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program partners are constructing a habitat rehabilitation project in Lower Pool 13 of the Mississippi River near Clinton, and seek comments on the project plan.

A virtual question-and-answer session will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, at 4 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about the project or providing feedback to the team.

The draft feasibility report, which includes the project’s tentatively selected plan and an environmental assessment are available for public review here. Details on how to participate in the session are on the site.

The project, which is funded through the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program and located within the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, will restore and enhance riverine habitat within the three-mile corridor of the southwest corner of lower Pool 13 extending from Bulgers Hollow south to Lock and Dam 13.

Comments can be submitted through Dec. 9 at the website above or by email to: publicinvolvement@usace.army.mil. Comments also be mailed to the team at: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Attn: Programs and Project Management – Julie Millhollin, Clock Tower Building, P.O. Box 2004, Rock Island, IL 61201.

For more details on the project and the tentatively selected plan, visit here.