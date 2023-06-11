The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that it will waive day use fees at more than 2,850 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide in observance of the USACE birthday, June 16, and Juneteenth National Independence Day, June 19, a news release says.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches at Lake Red Rock, Saylorville Lake, Coralville Lake and USACE-operated areas on the Mississippi River. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Other agencies or vendors that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas that they manage.

USACE also offers other fee-free days throughout the year to mark days of celebration and commemoration, including Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Veterans Day, and National Public Lands Day.

USACE is one of the leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river projects. It’s estimated that 90 percent of the USACE-operated recreation areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages close to home.

To discover a USACE recreation site nearest you, visit the USACE website here.