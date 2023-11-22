A news release from the City of Davenport today offers new explanations for why City Administrator Corri Spiegel is leaving her position and includes the separation agreement between both parties.

She will receive $1.6 million as part of the agreement.

A lump sum payment of $600,000 “for lost wages” will be paid along with Spiegel’s final payroll check and “a lump sum payment of $1,000,000 for emotional pain and suffering on January 2, 2024 (not subject to employment taxes).”

The agreement is dated October 6, 2023.

Spiegel’s last day was previously announced as January 2, 2024, but the separation agreement lists her last work day as November 17, 2023. She will be “on administrative leave” between those two dates and “will not post, speak or otherwise communicate or act on behalf of the city without the approval of the Corporation Counsel.”

According to the agreement, Spiegel also will not “interview with local market news media outlets about her allegations of misconduct for a period of 10 years.”

The city’s statement shed more light on the specifics.

“The behavior of elected officials is a very difficult thing to navigate for a city,” the release says. “Certain actions of some current elected officials were inappropriate and wrong. Certain actions of former Alderman Cornette and other unnamed former elected officials were inappropriate, wrong, and appalling. Due to these prolonged and documented instances of harassment by some elected officials directed at City Administrator Spiegel over the past eight years, and on the advice of in-house and independent counsel, we agreed to compensate Ms. Spiegel for these behaviors. The amount of compensation is small when compared to what a lengthy lawsuit and an ultimate finding of wrongdoing would have cost the taxpayers.”

“No truly effective enforcement mechanism currently exists to stop wrongful behavior prior to liability being created for the City,” the release continues. “Unfortunately, the damage and pain have to be experienced prior to the problem being removed if an elected official does not stop their behavior voluntarily. Protection of our employees from wrongful, unwanted, harmful behavior is a paramount obligation. Until elected officials can refrain from these behaviors or until we can provide this protection in an effective and timely manner, we will continue to lose great employees.”

“Future Councils should adopt codes of conduct for their members early on in their terms,” the release says. “More importantly, future Councils should request the state legislature provide an official who is empowered to investigate and hold accountable local elected officials for their transgressions of the law, codes of conduct and employment policies in a swift and effective manner through fines, suspensions, and removals.”

“We regret the events that have transpired to bring us to this place. We are closing this chapter with the hopes of never writing another of a similar nature. No further comments will be made,” the release said.