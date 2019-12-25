Could Moline ban the sale of cats and dogs?

A petition circulating online would push for an ordinance to ban the sale of cats and dogs in the city.

It comes after rock island adopted this rule last week.

Teske Pet and Garden in Moline sells kittens and puppies. It’s been in business for almost a century.

Supporters of the petition accuse the business of getting its animals from puppy mills.

Teske’s manager, Darcy Rogers denies it.

“We get them from local breeders.” Rogers said. Some breeders that are licensed. I’ve sold puppies here, my daughter’s sold puppies here. Some friends. All different places. “

“There’s records that have been shared online,” Victoria Blackmer, the petition starter said. “That there have been cases where Teske’s has used breeders that have been noted for running puppy mills.”