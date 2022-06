Do you remember the last time it was 100° in the Quad Cities? And we’re talking actual temperature, not heat index. (The heat index hits the triple digits every year.)

It was waaaaaaaay back in 2012, almost a full 10 years ago.

The last time it happened in June? That was back in 1988.

We’ll be within a few degrees of the century mark next Tuesday and Wednesday!

Heat index? That definitely climbs into the triple digits…