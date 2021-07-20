Council member resigns immediately on Tuesday

A member of the Galesburg City Council has resigned.

Related Local 4 News stories Galesburg alderperson arrested twice over weekend

On Tuesday, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and Administration received a letter from Council Member Lindsay Hillery tendering her immediate resignation. Hillery was elected to the Third Ward in 2019, a news release says.

“I ran for City Council to help Galesburg, but the best way I can help right now is to let go. The time has come for me to focus on my health and my family and to make the necessary steps to get my life back on track,” said Hillery in the letter.

“I appreciate her contributions and wish her and her family well. While these circumstances are unfortunate, the remaining members of the Council and I are very much focused on moving forward,” said Schwartzman.

The mayor must appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy within 60 days of the creation of the vacancy. Based upon statute, the appointee will serve out the remainder of the Third Ward term until the April 2023 elections, the release says.