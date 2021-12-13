Council to vote on $18 million Capital Improvement Plan

The Rock Island City Council was set to vote Monday on the finance department’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan for the upcoming year.

This plan outlines how the city plans to allocate funds toward various public works projects.

At least one city alderman has concerns regarding expenditures included in the plan.

“There’s a lot of items in the Capital Improvement Plan that aren’t really capital projects,” Alderman Dylan Parker said.

He explained how items typically consist of projects like road improvements, water and sewer system repairs. The proposal presented currently includes miscellaneous points that don’t technically fall within those parameters, according to Parker.

Parker expressed additional worry over sources of funding. He explained how the city is in a financial deficit this year — attributed partially to shortages in gaming revenue as a result of the pandemic limiting access to Jumer’s Casino.

“Unfortunately, there’s more need than there is revenue to be able to take care of them all,” Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms added.

Thoms believes the plan ultimately will be approved, highlighting key elements he feels deserve priority.

“I think the biggest is streets and sewer and water,” Thoms said. “Our sewer and water infrastructure under the streets is quite old — a lot of areas where we’re spending a lot of money on maintenance. We can actually save money investing now instead of emergency repairs.”