Council will discuss pit-bull ordinance at meeting Thursday: Here’s how to attend

Presentations on a riverfront amphitheater, a watershed study, and animal-control regulations are on the agenda for the Muscatine City Council in-depth session on Thursday in the Council Chambers of Muscatine City Hall.

A virtual meeting will be held in conjunction with the in-person meeting for those who want to view the proceedings or make a comment but do not feel comfortable in attending in person. Details for joining that meeting are listed below.

One of the first items on the agenda Thursday is a resolution establishing a moratorium on certain portions of Title 6, Chapter 9 (Keeping of Pit Bull Dogs) of Muscatine City Code. If approved by Council, the moratorium would be implemented immediately and expire on May 11, 2022, a news release says.

City staff was directed by City Council at the Oct. 14, 2021, in-depth meeting to explore updating Title 6, Chapter 8 (Animal Regulations), and that presentation will be heard later in the council meeting, a news release says. At that time, it was determined that changes to Chapter 8 needed to be made before addressing the pit bull dog ban.

The moratorium, if approved, would temporarily halt the enforcement on the Keeping of Pit Bull dogs ordinance, the release says.

The moratorium, once adopted, would not allow individuals to bring pit bulls within the corporate city limits, nor would it revoke any citations issued prior to the adoption of the moratorium. The moratorium also does not affect any section of Chapter 8 (Animal Regulations) including the enforcement of regulations regarding vicious and/or dangerous animals, the release says.

The presentation on Animal Regulations contained in Title 6, Chapter 8 of City Code will include staff insights and research conducted to date on animal control regulations, including proposed changes to regulations related to animal registration and licensing, animal care, irresponsible animal ownership, dangerous animals, tethering, and fine structure.

The council also will hear a presentation on the progress on the development of a riverfront amphitheater and a presentation on the Lake Park Boulevard Watershed Study results. Details on both of these presentations can be found by clicking on the links contained in the Thursday Council Agenda.

Thursday’s meeting is open to the public. Those attending the meeting are asked to follow current CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations for wearing a mask indoors whether vaccinated or not. The City of Muscatine does not require wearing a mask, but does urge the public to follow Public Health and CDC recommendations.

Those who do not want to attend the in-person meeting can watch and/or participate through the GoToMeeting virtual meeting portal. Information on joining the session and how to make a comment during the meeting is listed below. The session will also be broadcast live on the City of Muscatine YouTube channel and on Muscatine Power & Water Cable Channel 2.

Information on the presentations and other agenda items can be found by clicking AGENDA to download the agenda and/or attachments.

The best way for the public to participate is to dial in to the GoToMeeting session, mute your device, watch the session on YouTube or Cable Channel 2, and, at the appropriate time, unmute your device to ask a question or make a comment. Question and comments will only be accepted on “action” items. The public can also use the “chat” feature on the GoToMeeting virtual meeting to pose a question to the mayor, council, or staff member.

