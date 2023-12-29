Don’t want the little ones to have to stay up to ring in the new year?

Bring out the family to the Davenport Public Library to kick off 2024 in style at a special New Year’s Eve Eve Party! It’s an early New Year’s celebration for the whole family with crafts, snacks and a countdown to a balloon drop. Plus, there’s no need for the kids to have to stay up until midnight to celebrate the new year.

New Year’s Eve Eve at the Davenport Public Library. (davenportlibrary.com)

New Year’s Eve Eve is Saturday, December 30, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Fairmount of the Davenport Public Library, located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. For more information, click here.