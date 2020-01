Countdown to Caucus: Louisa County

The U.S. is seeing its first few cases of the coronavirus, which has spread from Wuhan, China.

"Just like any other coronavirus, it affects the upper respiratory tracts and lower respiratory tract and it's spread from person to person through air, through the droplets small tiny particles, when somebodies coughing or sneezing or somebody touches the surface where the virus is and then touches their eyes or mouth, that's how it spreads," said Dr. Bharat Motwani, an infectious disease doctor at Genesis.