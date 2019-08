The Burlington Police Department is currently investigating the circulation of counterfeit $100 bills.

The counterfeit bills have the following serial numbers on them: K20328236A or LB45440078L

Police warn that caution should be used when accepting any currency as the serial numbers can be easily changed.

Anyone with information about the production or circulation of counterfeit money is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (319) 753-8375.