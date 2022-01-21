Country-pop singer Thomas Rhett to bring tour to Moline in October

Five-time Grammy nominee Thomas Rhett is bringing his new “Bring the Bar To You Tour” to Moline’s TaxSlayer Center on Oct. 13, 2022.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Dos Primos, the tour kicks off on June 17 and will visit over 30 cities throughout the U.S. Taking its name from a to-be-released song from the superstar’s upcoming sixth studio album “Where We Started” (The Valory Music Co.), the tour features special guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. local time. HomeTeam members can access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi is the official card of the tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Jan. 25 at noon local time until Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

“Man, it feels good to share this tour news,” Thomas Rhett said in a Friday tour release. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud – I’m counting down the days already.”

A 31-year-old Georgia native, Rhett will release his new album “Where We Started” on April 1.

The cover of Thomas Rhett’s new record, “Where We Started.”

Ten years after signing his first record deal with Big Machine Label Group’s The Valory Music Co., arena-packing superstar Rhett — dubbed “the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music” (Variety) — has five studio albums, 18 multi-platinum and gold-certified No. 1 hits, 12 billion streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. 1s in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart), according to the tour release.

Texas native Parker McCollum’s debut MCA Nashville album “Gold Chain Cowboy” was the highest first week debut album of 2021 and his platinum single “Pretty Heart” was the only debut single to ship to radio and reach #1 in 2020. With over 1 billion domestic streams, McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more, as well as MusicRow’s 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and an all-genre Apple Up Next Artist for 2021. McCollum sold out over 40 shows in 2021.

Born to write songs, Conner Smith grew up watching his mother interview musicians and was transfixed listening to stories of where those hooks came from, the tour release said. He signed to BMI at age 9 with original material before collaborating with award-winning songwriters Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell while still in high school.’

His recent debut collection “Didn’t Go Too Far” is available now via The Valory Music Co. Produced by Zach Crowell, Smith co-wrote four of the six tracks, amplifying his songwriting prowess throughout. Continuing to build momentum, he was just named to prestigious lists such as ‘Spotify’s Hot Country Artist to Watch for 2022’, ‘Amazon Music’s 2022 Amazon Artist To Watch’ as well as the all genre ‘Artists To Watch 2022: The Pandora Ten list.’

Rhett has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five Grammy nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period. Inspired by family, friends and love of the outdoors, Rhett founded the Dos Primos Tequila Company alongside his cousin Jeff Worn in 2019.

For more information on Rhett, visit his website.