Countryside to hold auditions Jan. 15-16, celebrates 40th anniversary of North Scott auditorium

The summer 2022 season for Countryside Community Theatre will feature “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Camelot.”

Countryside Community Theatre in Eldridge will hold auditions on Jan. 15-16 for their summer 2022 musicals, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Camelot.”

The auditions will be Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m., with callbacks at 3-5 p.m., all at the Fine Arts Auditorium of North Scott High School, 200 S. First St., Eldridge.

You must sing 16-32 bars of a song in the style of the show for which you’re auditioning. Bring sheet music; there will be no pre-recorded music or a cappella selections allowed. Be prepared to do some easy dance moves and read a short scene from the script. If you’re auditioning for both shoes, be prepared to audition twice.

Video audition submissions will be accepted through Jan. 14. Bring a theater resume and headshot, if possible, and if you don’t have them, visit www.countrysidetheatre.com and complete/print out a form.

“Joseph” will be performed June 24-26 and July 1-3, 2022, and “Camelot” (in a co-production with Lancer Productions) will be done July 29-31 and Aug. 5-7. Both shows are accepting applications for choreographers now.

A scene from “Disney’s Newsies,” performed by Countryside this past summer at North Scott.

All applications will be reviewed and an in-person interview may be required. Please submit resumes to ccteldridge@gmail.com. A confirmation email will be sent upon receiving applications. Applicants must be available on Jan. 15-16 at North Scott High School in the Choir Room for auditions. Everyone coming to audition should enter through door 37N.

Next summer, Countryside will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 900-seat North Scott auditorium, which opened in 1982. Soon after, CCT began and performed its first show in 1983.

CCT is dedicated to providing the surrounding community of youth and adults an opportunity to continue their learning and involvement in theatre. “We are partnered with the North Scott High School theatre department (Lancer Productions) in order to provide students from North Scott and the surrounding community with a friendly environment in which to work with adults in the community,” the organization website says.

After a significant $3-million renovation to the North Scott High Auditorium in 2018, they co-produced “Mamma Mia” in the summer of 2019 with Lancer Productions. This past summer, CCT staged “Newsies” and “The Music Man.”

The auditorium lobby at North Scott High School, Eldridge (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The auditorium renovation and new lobby addition were mainly driven by student safety and ADA compliance. In addition to upgraded finishes (paint, flooring, ceilings, etc.), the major aspects of the auditorium renovation included new theater seating, wing ramps, updated lighting and rigging systems.

The theater seating was reconfigured to gain more ADA accessible seating at multiple levels and companion chairs. Wing ramps were added to both sides of the auditorium to create a procession path for events.

New theater lighting, sound, and rigging systems were also installed. The theater lighting was upgraded to LED technology, providing advanced controls and greater energy efficiency.

The lobby addition was incorporated into this project for multiple reasons. First, the existing lobby space was much too small to provide adequate space for patrons during events. Also, restroom capacity was a major concern, so additional restrooms were included within the lobby addition. And lastly, the most impactful addition to this project was the inclusion of display space for student artwork for viewing during event intermissions.

For more information on Countryside, visit its website.