“Christmas Time is Here” — well not exactly, but almost.

That classic tune is from the beloved 1965 TV special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which will performed in the stage adaptation in late November at The Lincoln Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport, by Countryside Community Theatre.

Auditions for the holiday production will be this weekend — Saturday, Oct. 7, 1-4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 8, 1-3 p.m. Those auditioning should prepare 16 bars (about 30 seconds) of a Christmas song or a showtune, and the cast will feature performers ages 5 and up.

In “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (with iconic music by Vince Guaraldi), produced by Lee Mendelson and directed by Bill Melendez, Charlie Brown finds himself depressed despite the onset of the cheerful holiday season. Lucy suggests he direct a neighborhood Christmas play, but his best efforts are ignored and mocked by his peers when he chooses a real, but puny, Christmas tree as a centerpiece.

The Countryside performances will be Nov. 24, 25, and 26 at The Lincoln Center, Davenport. For more information, visit the CCT Facebook page HERE.