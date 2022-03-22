Following delayed national, state and local redistricting, the County Clerk’s Office will be sending out new voter cards to all 88,181 registered voters of Rock Island County.

Officials advise recipients to keep an eye out for the new voter cards in the mail and not mistake them for something to be thrown away. “This is not junk mail; this is an official document showing where you go to vote and what districts and offices you’re entitled to vote for,” Hon. Karen Kinney, Rock Island County Clerk, said, highlighting the importance of the new card. State law requires the voter cards to be mailed via the U.S. Postal Service, which has already begun. Old voter cards should be discarded to avoid confusion.

Sample voter card for Rock Island County (Rock Island County Clerk’s Office)

Voter cards returned to the County Clerk’s Office because of changes of address will be subject to delay from cleaning up the registered voter list. Those who do not receive a new voter card by mid-April should call the County Clerk’s Office to check registration status and potentially reregister or update information. Cards received for someone who no longer resides at an address should be returned to sender.

Early voting for the June 28 primary election begins on Thursday, May 19. Vote-by-mail applications are accepted by the County Clerk’s Office beginning Wednesday, March 30 through Thursday, June 23.

For more information on voter registration and voting, click here or call the Rock Island County Clerk’s Election Hotline at (309) 786-VOTE (309-786-8683). The County Clerk’s Office is located at 1504 3rd Avenue, Rock Island.