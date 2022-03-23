After the completion of the delayed national, state, and local redistricting, the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office will send new voter cards to all 88,181 registered voters of Rock Island County.

“This is not junk mail, this is an official document showing where you go to vote and what districts and offices you’re entitled to vote for,” said Karen Kinney, a news release says.

State law requires the voter cards to be mailed via the U. S. Postal Service. Old voter cards should be discarded to avoid confusion, Kinney says.

In addition to the voter cards being helpful to each voter, they are helpful for election judges at vote centers because they can more quickly check in voters who present them. Voter cards returned to the county clerk’s office by the U. S. Postal Service because of address changes will start a process of cleaning up the registered voter list to make sure voters are properly registered at only their current address.

If you do not receive a new voter card by mid-April, you should call the county clerk’s office to check your registration status and potentially re-register or update your information. If you receive a card for someone who no longer resides at your address, return it, the release says.

Early voting for the June 28, 2022, Primary Election begins on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Vote by mail applications are accepted by the county clerk’s office beginning Wednesday, March 30, and ending Thursday, June 23.

More information on voter registration and voting is available here or by calling the Rock Island County Clerk’s Election Hotline at 309-786-VOTE (309-786-8683). The office is at 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

All visitors to the office will need to pass through the security checkpoint at the main entrance. Parking is available for limited times on the street in front of the building, or for free in the parking ramp one block east of the building, the release says.