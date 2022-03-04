UPDATE, March 4, 12:08 p.m. — Brian Gustafson, Rock Island County Coroner, said the deceased man from Friday morning was identified as Robert E. Rhone, 35, of Moline. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning, March 7, 2022.

EARLIER: The Moline Police Department provided this report on the Hamilton School incident, beginning with an 8:01 a.m. 911 call of shots fired at 7th Street and 32nd Avenue, Moline. A caller reported that a suspect had run west on 32nd Avenue. Multiple officers responded to the area and a suspect, a 28-year-old male from Moline, was taken into custody at 8:07 a.m. near 4th Street and 32nd Avenue.

A 35-year-old male from Moline suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.’

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending investigation and notification of family by the Rock Island County Coroner. The coroner will release the name when appropriate. The name of the suspect is being withheld until more investigation is conducted and charges have been reviewed by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney.

Initial investigation has revealed that an argument ensued between the two males on the west side of 7th Street, north of 32nd Avenue. The argument escalated into a shooting near the intersection. The males did know each other and this is not a random shooting.

The scene is secure and there is no current danger to the public, the school, or the residents in the

neighborhood. The Moline Police Department is still on scene conducting an investigation and processing the crime scene. Officers are searching the area for any evidence related to the incident.

Hamilton Elementary school is located across the street from this scene. Officers immediately communicated

with the school district to place the school on lockdown for safety. For reference, elementary schools start class at 7:55 a.m.

Two school resource officers from other schools immediately responded directly to Hamilton Elementary and were on scene inside the school in approximately 5 minutes from the time of the call to increase security at the school. They have remained inside the school during the incident to work with school staff and provide ongoing security.

The Moline Police Department and the Moline-Coal Valley School District have an excellent working relationship, established communications and protocols for responding to incidents at or near schools, police said. This working relationship allowed the school to immediately enact protocols that did not disrupt the learning environment. The school remains on a soft lockdown, largely to keep children from being distracted from the large law enforcement presence across the street from the school.

Both the Moline Police Department and the Moline-Coal Valley School District are committed to preparation and planning to best serve our community.

This is an ongoing investigation and further updates will be disseminated. Anyone with information about

either incident can contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, or anonymously through Crime

Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also has a smartphone app, P3 tips for use on both Apple and

Android devices.

UPDATE, March 4, 11:23 a.m. — Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Friday morning that the Moline shooting suspect caused a fatality outside of Hamilton Elementary School. Murder charges against the suspect may be forthcoming.

UPDATE, March 4, 9:43 a.m. — The Hamilton Elementary School lockdown today in Moline has not been lifted as of yet. Police are working on the scene in the area, so the students are being kept inside as a safety measure, according to a spokeswoman for the Moline-Coal Valley School District .

At approximately 8:10 a.m., the Moline Police Department received a report of an incident in the neighborhood of 7th Street near Hamilton Elementary. The police now have the suspect in custody. As a precaution, the police directed Hamilton to go on soft/passive lockdown.

Soft lockdown means that students are free to go about their day within the building, but no one can enter or exit the building. There was no threat to students or staff, and the lockdown was merely precautionary, the district said. “Our primary goal is to keep our students and staff safe at all times,” spokeswoman Candace Sountris said Friday morning.

UPDATE, March 4, 9:15 a.m. — The Moline Police Department is currently investigating an incident at 7th Street and 32nd Avenue. The call came in at 8:01 a.m. and the scene is secure, police said.

Hamilton Elementary is located across the street from the incident. All children and staff are safe an school is operating as normal. The road is closed while police work the crime scene. There is no current danger to the public, school or residents in the area.

700 block of 32nd Avenue near Hamilton Elementary School in Moline (photo by Bryan Bobb)

EARLIER: There are reports of a heavy police presence in the vicinity of Hamilton Elementary School in Moline. This is in the 700 block of 32nd Avenue.

Our crew saw units from Moline and Coal Valley Police as well as the Illinois State Police.

Several streets are blocked in the area.

There are unconfirmed reports of a shooting.