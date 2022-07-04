The Whiteside County Board has authorized the distribution of $2,001,658.56 from its recently established Grant Program, the ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery (SLFRF) Grant, to 59 disproportionately affected entities who have suffered economic impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The County funded the Grant Program with a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that it received.

In order to be eligible for the Grant entities had to meet the U.S. Treasury’s guidelines for the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds as well as guidelines outlined in the application. Applications were reviewed by an independent auditing firm, and mainly had to show:

The entity was located in Whiteside County (e.g. office, storefront) or directly benefit Whiteside County residents.

The entity employed fewer than 500 employees

The entity demonstrated significant Covid-19 expenses or disruptions

The entity has been in operation in Whiteside County since at least February 15, 2020 or earlier.

Independent contractors must not have received unemployment since March 1, 2020 to be eligible.

The entity is in good standing and not in default with the IRS, State of Illinois and/or Whiteside County

Must not currently be in bankruptcy.

The County also stated that other municipalities/taxing bodies were not eligible.

According to Joel Horn, Whiteside County Administrator, “The County received 117 applications, and 59 were deemed eligible. The County will award eligible applicants 100% of their request with maximum award of $53,250.”

James Duffy, Whiteside County Board chair added, “The COVID-19 pandemic created numerous disruptions and hardships for many individuals, businesses and organizations in Whiteside County. These grants are meant to assist the applicant with pandemic related disruptions and loses not previously addressed by other relief programs from Federal and State sources. The ARPA funds we received are a great opportunity for the County to address other areas as well. A portion of our ARPA funds will be used to bring fiber broadband to the unserved and under-served areas of Whiteside County, and for other infrastructure projects. We have made a lot of progress in our pandemic recovery, and hopefully these allocations will have a significant impact on the quality of life here.”

For more information contact Joel Horn, county administrator, at 815-772-5100 or jhorn@whiteside.org

A full list of the grant recipients follows: