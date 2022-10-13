

Ken Beck, chair of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, has announced that Scott County has been awarded the Popular Annual Financial Report (Fiscal Year 2021) in addition to already being awarded the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (Fiscal Year 2021), and the Annual Budget Report (Fiscal Year 2023).

The county qualified as a “Triple Crown” winner for the fiscal year 2021 by receiving recognition for all three programs for the same fiscal year, a news release says. Scott County is one of 317 government organizations in the nation to be recognized as a “Triple Crown” winner. Only two governments in Iowa, Scott and Linn County, have previously qualified for this recognition.

Popular Annual Financial Report – Fiscal Year 2021

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition for excellence in state and local government financial reporting. In order to be awarded a Certificate of Achievement, a government is evaluated on information presented, reader appeal, understandability, distribution, and other elements including the government’s type and size and the creativity and usefulness of the report. The county also must publish and Annual Compressive Financial Report and receive a certificate in achievement in that program as well.

The Government Finance Officers Association, which recognizes state and local governments for financial reporting, is a nonprofit professional association serving about 22,500 government finance professionals. The association produces a variety of technical publications in various fields of governmental finance, and represents the public finance community in Chicago and Washington D.C.

The PAFR report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the PAFR, the release says.