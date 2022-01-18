County hires former city administrator on interim basis

The Rock Island County Board on Tuesday approved hiring former Silvis city administrator and long-time community leader Jim Grafton to serve on an interim basis as county administrator.

The interim appointment is on the heels of former Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider’s move to Washington, Ill., to take a new post with that city government. At its Tuesday meeting, the county board unanimously approved Grafton’s appointment, a news release says.

“Mr. Grafton brings with him more than two decades of experience in public administration, and a true dedication to our communities, both which will serve the residents of our county well,” said County Board Chairman Richard “Quijas” Brunk. “We are looking forward to having Jim Grafton bring his proven management and leadership to Rock Island County.”

“I’m honored to be given an opportunity to use my experience to further the goals of Rock Island County,” said Grafton, who recently retired from his post as city administrator for Silvis, where he had served since 2001, the release says. “As a Rock Island County native and lifelong resident, I’m deeply interested in helping with the effective administration of county government.”

During his two decades with Silvis, Grafton helped lead the city in a number of areas including:

successful economic development, including 236 new home starts and the creation of TIF districts that spurred commercial and economic development

involved in the ongoing development of more than a dozen development projects totaling $94 million

increased City of Silvis EAV from $47 million in 2001 to $97.5 million in 2016

responsible for the overall operation of water, sewer, park and street departments along with managing a staff of ten full-time employees

implemented successful downtown Façade program, developed new home residential rebates, negotiated FOP and AFSCME Union Contracts

responsible for application, administration and execution of all city grants

led the charge for property tax decreases

During his 20 years as Silvis city administrator, Grafton worked with other cities and county government on collaborative initiatives that helped move the region forward, the release says.

“My experience at Silvis showed me the value of taking a regional approach to community and economic growth that I think will serve me well in this new role with the county,” said Grafton.

Grafton’s appointment, which will extend over the next several months, will allow the county to focus on the recruitment and onboarding of its first-ever finance director, in yet another move toward best practices, while continuing a forward momentum, according to Brunk.