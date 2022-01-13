County legislative forum set for Saturday

Come meet your Legislators as a group of six local nonprofit organizations will host a series of four Scott County Legislative Forums in 2022.

The first forum will convene this Saturday at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Please see below Zoom information for those unable to attend in person.

A social time will be 10-10:30 a.m., when attendees can meet with legislators. The forum will be 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Former Iowa Sen. Maggie Tinsman convened the group to bring bipartisan candidate forums back to Scott County. Tinsman added: “The purpose of the Forums is to ask questions of our Iowa Legislators- both Republican and Democrat Senators and Representatives regarding of concern to us,” she said in a news release. “Our goal is to encourage courteous civil discourse. We urge attendees to be respectful of all Legislators as well as of those asking questions or listening to the discussion. Please join us!”

Each forum will be held in person with a live virtual option. Scott County residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions at the forums.

The forum schedule:

Further details will be provided prior to each forum date..

Quad Cities Chamber invites participants to the Zoom version of the meeting here.



Meeting ID: 872 2014 4056

Passcode: 819270

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,87220144056# US (Chicago)

+13017158592,,87220144056# US (Washington DC)

Find your local number here.

Here is the link to the Scott County Legislative Forum Facebook page.