Beginning Monday, no appointment will be needed for COVID-19 testing through the Whiteside County Health Department Community Based Drive-Up Testing Site.

Those who want tests can drive up to the tent during testing hours.

A SHIELD IL account will be required to view results. To create an account visit here and use Agency Code: df5brbrj

The health department hopes the change will help individuals more easily access testing as soon as they develop symptoms and keep cases low by identifying positives early.

The Whiteside County Health Department also will expand testing hours on Thursdays to offer additional evening opportunities for testing.

WCHD Testing Schedule

Monday: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The testing site is closed daily for a meal break from 1-1:45 p.m.

For additional information on WCHD’s SHIELD testing or information on creating an account, visit here.