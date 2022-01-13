County offers walk-in vaccine clinics for children, special Saturday clinic set

To make it easier for parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, the Rock Island County Health Department will offer a special clinic this Saturday and will make vaccines available on Friday with no appointments needed at the department’s offices, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.

The special Pfizer clinic this Saturday is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for children ages 5-17 for all doses, including boosters for children 12 and older who received their second dose at least five months ago. Children who recently tested positive for COVID-19 should be vaccinated 10 days after the onset of symptoms, a news release says.

Starting Friday, no appointments are needed for children ages 5-11 at the pediatric Pfizer clinic. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. The department expects that after-school hours will be popular, so families should expect a line, the release says.

Social distancing and masking will be enforced. Families who previously made appointments for the Friday pediatric clinic should come at their sign-up times.

“We are trying to make vaccination as easy as possible for everyone,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Cases are soaring throughout our community, including in our schools. Every school-age child is eligible to be vaccinated. Please take advantage of these opportunities so we all can get back to normal and end the pandemic.”

“We all want our children to be able to stay in school. Vaccinated children do not need to quarantine after an exposure, unless they are symptomatic,” Hill said. “Vaccinating children will keep them learning in classrooms where they thrive best.”

This move to no appointments needed for children makes all Rock Island County Health Department COVID-19 clinics available on a walk-in basis. The department offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesdays and the Pfizer vaccine on Fridays. Hours for all clinics are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Other providers also are offering COVID-19 vaccines. For ore information, visit here.

Public-health guidelines include: