County provides broadband survey for businesses, residents

Clinton County strongly encourages residents to share their internet experiences in the Clinton County Broadband Survey.

Two versions of the survey are available online, one for residential internet customers and one for business internet customers, a news release says. Both surveys are designed to measure customer satisfaction and internet connection performance and help discover barriers to internet adoption.

Links to both surveys are available here. The host website also has information about upcoming meetings, questions and answers about the study and internet service in general, and educational materials about broadband, the release says.

The survey also includes a speed test to measure actual internet speeds at the residential or business location. Participants are strongly encouraged to take that speed test using a device that is not a mobile device but is connected to their home internet connection.

Conducting the test with a device connected directly to the home gateway or router through a network cable is preferred over testing when connected by Wifi, because it gives the most accurate measure of the internet provider’s performance, the release says.

Clinton County residents with Facebook accounts are encouraged to follow the progress of the survey and broader study on a new Facebook page set up to provide information.

The Clinton County Broadband Survey is part of a larger, comprehensive study being conducted by a team of advisors who will work with community leaders and internet providers to identify gaps in broadband coverage throughout the county and to engage with key stakeholders, the release says.

Group meetings will be held with people involved in agriculture, economic development, education, health care, and the public sector. At least one public meeting will be held in September at a time to be announced later. The survey will be available online through the end of September.