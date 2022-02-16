The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office announced it made one DUI arrest and issued one seat-belt citation during the recent Super Bowl enforcement campaign.

Deputies issued 15 other citations for violations such as driving revoked and distracted driving during the enforcement period, a news release says.

The Super Bowl weekend Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket enforcement effort ran from Friday, Feb. 11, through the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 14, to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure more people buckle up and follow all traffic safety laws.

“Motorists should understand that we are serious about reducing the number of impaired drivers and other

traffic safety law violations. We do it to save lives,” said Chief Deputy Ven Huizen.

The Super Bowl enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, the release says.