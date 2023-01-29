The nomination window for the third annual induction class of the Clinton County Walk of Fame is open now until Feb. 17, 2023. The public is encouraged to nominate successful and accomplished individuals who have a significant tie to Clinton County and meet the Walk of Fame criteria, a news release says.

The 2022 class included WHD Koerner (Fine Arts), Karen Schneider Ericksen (Athletics), David Hilmers (Professional Achievement), Marquis Childs (Professional Achievement), Dale Gardner (Professional Achievement), Julie Allesee (Humanitarian) and Frances & Robert Bickelhaupt (Humanitarian).

This year’s nomination form along with more information on the previous inductees can be found at the Clinton County Walk of Fame website or on the City of Clinton’s website under the latest news section.

The Clinton County Walk of Fame has been created to give visitors and residents an interesting and innovative way to experience the county’s indelible impact on the world. The Walk of Fame also inspires all generations from the community and outside the community to make a difference and to shed a positive light on Clinton County through their achievements, just like the nominated individuals have done.

Individuals can be nominated for:

Fine Arts

Professional Achievement

Military

Athletics

Humanitarian Acts

A nominee for the Walk of Fame must have a significant tie to Clinton County. They may be born in or have lived in Clinton County and have made an impact locally or elsewhere in the nation or abroad. The nominee should have values and characteristics that demonstrate a significant positive impact on their field or to Clinton County.

The nomination form must be fully completed and must include: nominator contact information, the nominee’s contact information, the category for which they are being nominated, and an essay (maximum 500 words) which provides persuasive evidence and concisely explains how the nominee fits the criteria and why he/she should be selected. Additional materials to support the nomination essay, such as newspaper articles, awards, etc. are encouraged. Selections will be made on merit, not endorsements. A nominator is limited to nominating a maximum of three individuals in an annual nomination cycle.

If the nominee is chosen, the committee will notify the nominee or their family of their selection. There will be an induction ceremony for the nominees as well as a reception and an award will be given to the person or the selected representative along with a permanent public display. The induction celebration will be held at Eagle Point Lodge on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

Nominations may be made without any contact information for the nominee or the nominee’s next of kin. If no contact information is known for the nominee or their next of kin, please leave section two and three blanks of the nomination sheet. Nominations must be submitted to The Sawmill Museum at 2231 Grant St, Clinton, IA 52732 Attn: Matt Parbs. To be considered for the current year’s induction class, letters must be received by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17.