The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has completed a review of a city of Silvis complaint and no criminal charges are being filed at this time.

In a long-running battle among Silvis leaders, there was an allegation that Mayor Matthew Carter retaliated against employees who took part in an investigation that led to the firing of another city employee.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora A. Villarreal received complaints and documentation regarding potential retaliation against a whistleblower by the mayor. These materials were reviewed and forwarded to the Illinois State Police Special Investigations Unit for further inspection, according to release from the State’s Attorney’s office.

Based upon the information provided and a careful examination by both agencies, at this time there is insufficient evidence to proceed with any criminal charges, the release said.

Due to the nature and circumstances of this matter, the State’s Attorney’s Office recommends that any complaining party contact the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and consults with a private attorney for possible civil action.

The State’s Attorney’s Office will continue to accept and review any additional relevant information that may become available in the future.