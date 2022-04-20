Barb Link, Henry County clerk, has announced that all Henry County registered voters will receive a new voter identification card in the mail within the week.

In a news release, she asks voters to pay attention to new voting districts because of redistricting. She also says there are a few precincts with new polling locations.

Voters who have incorrect information on their ID cards should contact her office immediately so records can be corrected before the May 31 deadline, the release says.

To register to vote. residents can visit any local library, the city clerk’s office, or here to download the voter register application or register to vote online through the Illinois State Board of Elections.

For more information, contact Link at 309-937-3493.