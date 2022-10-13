Henry County Clark Barb Link has announced that any resident who has lived in their respective precinct for 30 days qualifies for Grace Period Voting for the Nov. 8 General Election.

According to a news release, during this period an unregistered qualified elector may register to vote or submit a change of address and then must vote at that time in the County Clerk’s Office. A proof of identification is required.

The office also will be open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

For more information, call 309-937-3493.