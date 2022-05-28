The ARCONIC (previously ALCOA) Leadership Award has been presented annually by ARCONIC and the Scot Community College Foundation since 1985.

Nominees are considered for their contributions to the community, exemplary leadership, and dedication to Scott Community College. This year’s ARCONIC Leadership Award was presented on May 18 to Dennis and Lynn Quinn for their commitment to supporting student success through contributions for student assistance and access to transportation to class, a news release says.

The Quinns have gifted support that has provided free bus transportation for SCC students and funding assistance for SCC students for technology, text books, tools, testing fees, physicals, inoculations, and honors society membership fees.

Their support has made possible the successful completion of college for hundreds of students at Scott Community College, the release says.

“The Quinns truly wanted to make their gift impactful at the college. They met with our college staff and listened carefully to the obstacles our students face that inhibit their college completion. They heard stories of why students drop out of college. Stories about the lack transportation to get to class, the inability to afford child care, the struggle with food insecurity, the lack of means to purchase the needed technology or tools for their course work,” said Lysa Hegland, director of operations and resource development for Scott Community College.

“It is because of these stories that the Quinns funded support to provide free bus service to all SCC campuses using the QC area bus systems. They also provide funding to the Quinn Assistance Fund that helps students with technology, text books, tools, testing fees, physicals, inoculations, and honors society membership fees. Their support has made a lasting impact on the college, our students, and ultimately our community. Their receipt of this leadership award is truly fitting,” Hegland said.