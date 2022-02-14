Sunday’s Super Bowl didn’t end the way the Cincinnati Bengals and their fans wanted it to, but it did pay off for a couple of fans at the Rock Island County Courthouse.

Dean married Donna about seven years after their engagement. He kept his promise he would marry her if the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl.

“The first five years they got to the playoffs, but they didn’t pass their first game,” said Dean.

With children from previous marriages at their sides, these two put aside their disappointment in Sunday’s game for the thrill of committing to a life together and a Valentine’s Day wedding.

“I told him it’s a great idea because we only have to celebrate one love a day. You don’t have to remember when the anniversary is,” said Donna.

Dean and Donna Dick will go on their honeymoon over the summer.