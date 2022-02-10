Local 4 News has obtained court documents – including photos – with details about a Muscatine County woman who faces charges of animal neglect.

State’s Exhibit #24 (Muscatine County Court Documents)

Stephanie Dawn Harrison, 46, was charged on Wednesday with one count of animal neglect causing serious injury (an aggravated misdemeanor), one count of animal neglect causing injury (a serious misdemeanor) and one count of animal neglect (a simple misdemeanor) involving 28 dogs and a cat rescued form a camper on a rural Muscatine County property.

Stephanie Dawn Harrison (photo: Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office)

State’s Exhibit #25 (Muscatine County Court Documents)

Harrison appeared on Tuesday in Muscatine County Court, with representatives from the Muscatine Sheriff’s Office, It Takes a Village Animal Rescue and veterinarian Dr. Tasha Wall.

State’s Exhibit #21 (Muscatine County Court Documents)

“The parties reached an agreement whereby the animals in question would be determined by the Court to be ‘threatened’ and the court would enter an order of disposition to pass the animals over to the rescue,” court documents say.

State’s Exhibit #9 (Muscatine County Court Documents)

It Takes a Village Animal Rescue has maintained the animals since their seizure on Jan. 19. As of Tuesday, all the animals are alive and well, documents say.

Harrison is liable for all related costs and fees for the animals’ care. Total fees are $7,097.73.

Harrison also will be responsible for court costs, documents say.

State’s Exhibit #23 (Muscatine County Court Documents)

She will be allowed to keep a female dog named Brownie. She has been ordered to provide a “stable and secure” home for the single dog.

Harrison “shall appropriately and reasonably care for the dog and provide all necessary food, water, shelter and veterinary services.”

Harrison also agreed to allow for the dog to be directly transferred from It Takes a Village Animal Rescue to the Muscatine Veterinary Clinic Offices when the dog has weaned her puppies. After that, the dog will be spayed, “allowed to medically recover” and then be released to Harrison.

It Takes a Village Animal Rescue is authorized by the court to conduct an initial and then bi-monthly welfare check on Brownie for one year. The initial welfare check will be conducted before the dog is released to Harrison to ensure conditions are met.

Harrison has said she purchased a mobile home in a location on North Highway 61 in Muscatine County, Iowa. She is not supposed to move or change residence without notifying the sheriff’s department and providing address verification.

“If the defendant leaves Muscatine County, she shall be subject to welfare checks in any other venue or location by a similar organization or group and to assure compliance with this order,” documents say. “The remaining animals shall be disposed of by continuing in the care with It Takes a Village Animal Rescue, in accordance with Iowa law.”