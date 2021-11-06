Court documents: Suspect faces felony charges in connection with gunfire earlier this month

Brett Bonjour (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

A 27-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with a gunfire incident earlier this month.

Brett Bonjour, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

The incident, according to arrest affidavits

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. Oct. 12, Davenport Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Kirkwood Boulevard for reports of gunfire.

Bonjour arrived in the area in a green Chevy Tahoe SUV, and was the only person in the vehicle.

He and other subjects got into a verbal and physical argument. Bonjour “had to be removed from the property by other subjects as (he) was assaulting subjects.”

Police say Bonjour fired four to five shots from a handgun from the vehicle. Gunshots struck a building in the area and two unoccupied vehicles in a driveway.

“The victims were behind the two unoccupied vehicles in the driveway,” and there were four children on a nearby front porch, the affidavit said.

Bonjour took off afterward.

Officers found a spent .380 Aguila casing at the scene.

Shorty before 10:45 p.m., Davenport Police found the unoccupied Tahoe in the area of the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue.

An outside residential camera caught the driver/sole occupant get out and walk to the east. Officers could see spent shell casings in the vehicle.

When officers executed a search warrant on the Tahoe, they found three spent .380 Aguila casings and a Ruger holster. Officers also found a bullet strike to the inside of the passenger-side door and a fragment inside of the door itself.

“It appeared the round was fired from inside of the vehicle,” the affidavit says.

Court documents say a preliminary hearing for Bonjour, who is being held in Scott County Jail, is set for Nov. 16 in Scott County Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

