Court documents: Suspect faces felony charges in connection with gunfire earlier this month

A 27-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with a gunfire incident earlier this month.

Brett Bonjour, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

The incident, according to arrest affidavits

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. Oct. 12, Davenport Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Kirkwood Boulevard for reports of gunfire.

Bonjour arrived in the area in a green Chevy Tahoe SUV, and was the only person in the vehicle.

He and other subjects got into a verbal and physical argument. Bonjour “had to be removed from the property by other subjects as (he) was assaulting subjects.”

Police say Bonjour fired four to five shots from a handgun from the vehicle. Gunshots struck a building in the area and two unoccupied vehicles in a driveway.

“The victims were behind the two unoccupied vehicles in the driveway,” and there were four children on a nearby front porch, the affidavit said.

Bonjour took off afterward.

Officers found a spent .380 Aguila casing at the scene.

Shorty before 10:45 p.m., Davenport Police found the unoccupied Tahoe in the area of the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue.

An outside residential camera caught the driver/sole occupant get out and walk to the east. Officers could see spent shell casings in the vehicle.

When officers executed a search warrant on the Tahoe, they found three spent .380 Aguila casings and a Ruger holster. Officers also found a bullet strike to the inside of the passenger-side door and a fragment inside of the door itself.

“It appeared the round was fired from inside of the vehicle,” the affidavit says.

Court documents say a preliminary hearing for Bonjour, who is being held in Scott County Jail, is set for Nov. 16 in Scott County Court.