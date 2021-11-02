Court documents: Suspect in his mother’s death pleads guilty to lesser charge

A 38-year-old Davenport man accused of killing his mother in 2020 has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and is set to be sentenced in January.

McKinsley Watson on Wednesday withdrew his prior plea of not guilty to first-degree murder and entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder, according to Scott County Court documents. He remains in Scott County Jail.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony that carries a term of life in prison. Second-degree murder is a Class B felony that carries a term of up to 50 years in prison.

The court has accepted his plea, documents say. Now Watson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12 in Scott County Court.

According to official documents: The 2020 homicide

Shortly before 4:45 a.m. May 21, Davenport Police responded to the 600 block of West 63rd Street for a 911 call, an arrest affidavit says. The affidavit says Watson had “malice aforethought” and “intent to kill.”

A death certificate for Victoria Watson, who was 59, says she died from asphyxia “due to mechanical compression and strangulation,” and that she also suffered blunt-force injuries to her head.

Steven A. Berger, assistant county attorney of Scott County, says in a court document Watson is a habitual offender.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered to be submitted at least three work days before the sentencing, court documents say.