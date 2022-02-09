A hearing was held 11 a.m. Wednesday in front of the Iowa Court of Appeals regarding a lawsuit asking for the Mississippi River Trail fence to be removed on the bike path in Riverdale.

This fence was put in place back in the summer of 2020 after people in the neighborhood raised concerns over bike traffic on South Kensington Street.

Since then, the Quad Cities Bicycle Club has raised $30,000 for the lawsuit.

John Harrington, a member of the club, says he is content with how the hearing went.

“Our attorney did a great job, and you could definitely see the judges were well-versed and studied and ready to take on the case, and so they asked good questions … some of them challenging,“ said Harrington.

The judges will now take a vote deciding if the fence should stay or go, and then issue a ruling, which could take about six to eight weeks.