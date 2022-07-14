A 19-year-old Andalusia man who has been released on bond faces sexual-abuse charges involving a teenager, according to court records.

Elijah Frere faces a criminal sexual abuse – sexual conduct – offender 5 years older than victim and victim is 13 to 16 years of age; and two counts of criminal sexual assault, court records show.

Frere was arrested on a warrant. The offense was reported to Rock Island Police in September 2021 and was investigated by the Rock Island Police Criminal Investigations Division, police told Local 4 News.

He was taken into custody by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Frere, who has hired a private attorney, is set for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2 in Rock Island County Court.