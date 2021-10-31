Court records: Suspect with stolen tools, gun, had ‘newborn baby to pay for’

A 21-year-old Davenport man who faces charges involving stolen construction tools and a stolen gun said in court documents he needed the money for a newborn.

Chase Edwards faces felony charges of third-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree theft and trafficking stolen weapons, court documents say.

Police list the chain of events in arrest affidavits:

About 11 p.m. Oct. 23, Edwards drove a 2003 silver Pontiac Grand Prix to the area of the 5000 block of Oak Ridge Court, Bettendorf.

He stayed in the car while a co-defendant entered the occupied structure where no one was present. Construction tools valued at about $4,500 were taken from the structure and loaded into the Pontiac. The Pontiac was recorded on video in the area around the time of the burglary.

The tools then were taken to Edwards’ residence. He admitted to unloading and storing the stolen tools there. He posted some of the stolen tools on Facebook Marketplace for sale, the affidavit says.

The owners of the tools identified the property from the photographs on Facebook. Edwards arranged to sell the stolen property on Facebook and agreed to bring a stolen air compressor to a Walmart parking lot.

About 1 p.m. Friday, Edwards arrived at the parking lot at 5811 Elmore Ave., Davenport, in the Pontiac. He removed the stolen air compressor from the car and placed it on the ground to sell.

Edwards, who was taken into custody in the parking lot, had a loaded 9mm handgun. A record check of the serial number showed it had been stolen from a residence in Grand Mound, Iowa, on Oct. 23.

Edwards admitted he drove a co-defendant to commit the burglary because he needed money. The defendant also admitted to taking possession of the stolen handgun because he needed it for protection.

On a financial affidavit, Edwards says his debts include rent and a “newborn baby to pay for.”

He is being held on $20,000 bond in Scott County Jail, with a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 9.