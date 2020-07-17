Courthouse demolition blocked by appellate court

There will be no demolition of the Rock Island County Courthouse — at least in the immediate future.​

An appellate court directed the trial court to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent any demolition work.​

County Board Chair Richard Brunk told Local 4 News the county found out about the ruling Thursday.​

The ruling found no problem with the county using the bond fund for demolition work.​

That’s a win for the county. ​

However, the court determined the Preservation Act applies.​

That requires the county to go through the Office of Historic Preservation with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for consultation on the demolition.