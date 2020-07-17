Courthouse demolition blocked by appellate court

There will be no demolition of the Rock Island County Courthouse — at least in the immediate future.
An appellate court directed the trial court to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent any demolition work.
County Board Chair Richard Brunk told Local 4 News the county found out about the ruling Thursday.
The ruling found no problem with the county using the bond fund for demolition work.
That’s a win for the county.
However, the court determined the Preservation Act applies.
That requires the county to go through the Office of Historic Preservation with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for consultation on the demolition.